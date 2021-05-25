Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

A Year After George Floyd's Death, Young Local Activists Reflect

By 42 minutes ago
  • george floyd protest cincinnati
    Attendees at a local protest last summer over the death of George Floyd.
    Jason Whitman / WVXU

The killing of George Floyd by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sparked outrage across the country. Here in Cincinnati, a city with its own history of unrest around police killings, young activists organized protests and took to the streets — some of them for the very first time. 

A year later, do those activists feel progress has been made on racial justice issues both locally and nationally? Where is there still work to do? And how do they feel about the guilty verdict on murder charges a jury delivered for Chauvin earlier this year? 

Joining Cincinnati Edition are Ohio Organizing Collaborative Civic Engagement Director Keizayla Fambro; musician and activist Jay Hill; and Elementz Community Engagement Liason Camille Jones. 

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
protests
George Floyd

Related Content

How Greater Cincinnatians Are Fighting Anti-Asian Stereotypes Through Education

By May 19, 2021
Jolene Almendarez / WVXU

Stereotypes and hatred directed toward members of Asian and Pacific Island communities are nothing new. But recent tragedies and tensions have brought a renewed sense of urgency to the fight against such stereotypes. What are experts, activists and educators doing to push back against them?

The Pandemic Sparked a Bicycle Boom — But Good Luck Buying One

By May 24, 2021
Nick Swartsell / WVXU

Of the many unforeseen impacts of the global pandemic on daily life, the increased popularity of cycling is probably one of the more surprising and positive. 

How Vax-A-Million Is Going, Abandoned Bunnies, Cicadas' First Visit And More Top Stories

By May 21, 2021
ce friday
Jim Nolan / WVXU

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review: