Shake-up at The Banks, Hall of Fame roadblocks, and more top stories
The family of Ryan Hinton has launched an independent investigation into his fatal shooting by police. Meanwhile, his father faces a possible death penalty on charges of killing a deputy. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss details on both cases.
Hamilton County may be switching legal representation for matters involving The Banks development and lease negotiations with the Cincinnati Bengals and Reds. What this could all mean at a critical time for the county.
Then, Pete Rose’s lifetime ban from baseball may be lifted, but has the Hall of Fame set up a new roadblock to keep him out?
Guests:
- Nick Swartsell, longform reporter, WVXU
- Quinlan Bentley, breaking news reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Paula Christian, I-Team reporter, WCPO
- Greg Noble, contributing writer, WCPO
