© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Shake-up at The Banks, Hall of Fame roadblocks, and more top stories

Published May 16, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

The family of Ryan Hinton has launched an independent investigation into his fatal shooting by police. Meanwhile, his father faces a possible death penalty on charges of killing a deputy. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss details on both cases.

Hamilton County may be switching legal representation for matters involving The Banks development and lease negotiations with the Cincinnati Bengals and Reds. What this could all mean at a critical time for the county.

Then, Pete Rose’s lifetime ban from baseball may be lifted, but has the Hall of Fame set up a new roadblock to keep him out?

Guests:

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionThe BanksPete Rosepolice shooting
Stay Connected