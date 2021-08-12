'Cultivating Place' Joins The WVXU Lineup

Fans of Cincinnati Edition's gardening show can now find more conversations about the natural environment Saturdays at 7 a.m. on Cultivating Place: Conversations on Natural History and the Human Impulse to Garden. Host Jennifer Jewell talks with gardeners and nature lovers of all manner around the globe, exploring how and why we garden and what we mean when we garden.

"I always say to people who aren't gardeners yet, that the garden tends to have a way to find us when we are ready to meet it," says Jewell. "Once we're in it, it's really hard for us to not have that be part of our identities. I think this comes down to the fact that we as humans have evolved with plants for both food, for medicine, for beauty, for utility, and that it's in all of us somewhere to be that connected to the plant and natural world and gardens are just this perfect bridge to that genetic history."

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss Cultivating Place is host Jennifer Jewell.

