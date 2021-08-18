Cincinnati Children's Sees Rise In COVID-19 Cases Among Children

Cincinnati Children's Hospital is seeing a slow but steady rise in patients hospitalized for COVID-19. That's according to Chief of Staff Patty Manning, MD. This comes as children are heading back to school, many in districts that are not requiring masks. Dr. Manning is concerned this is a recipe for transmission.

"There is disease swirling, and we have tools that work. So, I'm concerned that we will see just a continued increase in the number of children that we're seeing test positive even before school is started. We've seen these stories from around the country that hundreds of kids get quarantined within a few days of the start of school because of exposures."

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss preventing the spread of COVID-19 as children head back to school is Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Chief of Staff Patty Manning, MD.