COVID Hospital Cases As High As Last Winter And Horse Meds Won't Help, Doctors Say

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review:

COVID-19 cases continue to surge along with hospitalizations and people are being warned not to turn to a horse de-wormer for help.

Meanwhile, some public schools are now pivoting to address their own rise in cases and quarantines among students.

In Washington, Northern Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie faces backlash over his comparison of COVID vaccine mandates to the Holocaust.

And in Cincinnati, all city employees now have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing.

Joining us for the show are Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau reporter Jo Ingles, Enquirer reporters Anne Saker and Scott Wartman, and WVXU reporter Becca Costello.

