Writer Dani McClain On Speaking Truth To Power

For almost two years now, writer Dani McClain has been conducting workshops and hosting a podcast through the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library as its Writer-in-Residence. The library extended McClain's residency beyond 2020 due to the pandemic and McClain's second year continues her work as the library's literary ambassador to the community.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, McClain hosts a virtual workshop from 2-3 p.m. titled, "What Does It Take to Speak Truth to Power? Writing Op-Eds and Letters to the Editor," which explores writing news analysis and commentary that has the power to inform opinions and frame the news of the day. Dani McClain joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss her residency.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: