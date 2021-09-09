BBC Newshour Joins The WVXU Lineup

New to WVXU's lineup is the Newshour from the BBC World Service. The program brings on-the-ground reporting and analysis of the biggest stories of the day. The Newshour delivers an hour of headlines, commentary and reports from the BBC's team of correspondents. You can catch the Newshour Monday through Thursday at 3 p.m.

Joining Cincinnati Edition is Newshour host Tim Franks.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

