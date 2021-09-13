'The Arts Hour' Joins The WVXU Lineup

New to WVXU's lineup is The Arts Hour from the BBC, curated, written and presented by Nikki Bedi. The program brings global arts in a weekly showcase with previous guests including artist Ai Weiwei, actress Lucy Liu and director Spike Lee. You can listen Friday and Saturday nights at 10 p.m.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss The Arts Hour is host Nikki Bedi.

