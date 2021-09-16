Ohio Man's Arrest On Alleged Mass Murder Plot Draws New Attention To The Incel Movement

This summer, authorities arrested a young Ohio man who self-describes as an "incel," or involuntary celibate, on accusations that he was planning a mass shooting of women at local college campuses.

Tres Grenco had stockpiled weapons and ammunition he planned to use to carry out those shootings, law enforcement officials say, and also frequented websites and chatrooms dedicated to the "incel" movement.

But what was Grenco seeing on those sites? And did it drive him — and others who have actually carried out similar acts — to plan horrific violence against women?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss incel ideology and the Grenco case is George Washington University Program on Extremism Research Fellow Jonathan Lewis.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

