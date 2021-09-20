Construction Begins On Historic District In East Price Hill

Price Hill Will is beginning construction on the Warsaw Avenue Creative Campus. The project includes restoring eight historic buildings in East Price Hill, creating commercial space and affordable housing.

The buildings will undergo a more than $17.6 million redevelopment and receive an Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit of $1.7 million. When it's complete, the historic district will be home to a youth orchestra and a DIY art space.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the Warsaw Avenue Creative Campus is Price Hill Will Executive Director Rachel Hastings; MYCincinnati Director Bernardo Lopez; and Cincinnati Preservation Association Preservation Director Margo Warminski.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: