Once or twice a year, Santa Maria Community Services holds a health fair in Price Hill. This Saturday, alongside the mammograms and food distribution, the…
The Last Five Years is an intimate musical, written by Jason Robert Brown, that tells the love story of two New Yorkers in a most unusual way. It's the…
The diverse westside neighborhood of East Price Hill is seeing a transformation along Warsaw Avenue with arts as its impetus and led by the organization…
Union Baptist Cemetery is tucked away in a quiet spot off Cleves-Warsaw Road on the border between Price Hill and Covedale.It’s the oldest Baptist African…
Local music, artists, food and drink vendors, kid's activities and more will all be part of this year's Bend in the River Art & Music Festival at The…
For some Price Hill residents ShotSpotter can't come soon enough. Cincinnati Police will deploy the technology in June in an effort to decrease gun…
Cincinnati Council is expected to approve funding next week for Price Hill to use ShotSpotter. It's the technology that allows police to pinpoint the…
Art and music have long been drivers for community development and there's a celebration of this coming to Price Hill on August 3 & 4. MYCincinnati and…
Applications for the next Artist-in-Residence for this summer's Price Hill Creative Community Festival are now available. Eddy Kwon from MYCincinnati…
In the summer of 2017, Cincy Stories was on the move. The non-profit, which hosts storytelling events, relocated its "Story Gallery" from the Walnut Hills…