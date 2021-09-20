How Will Current And Upcoming Major Architectural Projects Impact Cincinnati's Visual Identity?

A city's built environment plays a huge role in its identity. It determines not just how the city looks, but how a person feels as they navigate its streets, alleys and sidewalks.

Cincinnati is rightfully celebrated for its historic architecture and character. But it has also seen a number of recent changes to its built environment, and more are on the way.

Experts involved in the Cincinnati Design Awards — a multi-discipline celebration of design that will hold its 25th annual event next month — weigh in on how those major developments will change Cincinnati's built environment and how well some of the region's most-recent big projects are aging.

Joining Cincinnati Edition are MSA Design Principal and President Michael Schuster; Kolar Design, Inc. President and Founder Kelly Kolar; and Champlin Architecture Interior Designer Michelle VonderBrink.

