-
Architecture and the built environment effect our lives every day, says American Institute of Architects Cincinnati Executive Director Julie Carpenter.…
-
Is there a reason so many of the new apartment buildings in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky's urban cores look so similar?Though the projects are often…
-
A new biography about a man who truly lived in a glass house is now out, thanks to author Mark Lamster. He's on the phone with Stuart Holman to talk about…
-
Some UC students and faculty are in Venice, Italy, this week installing their own architectural piece alongside the 16th International Architecture…
-
On October 28 and 29, the design and architecture show DesignBuildCincy returns, appropriately, to the newly-renovated Music Hall. The show is for…
-
Design LAB is a project-based K through 12 education program offered by the Architectural Foundation of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Chapter of the…
-
Just in time for the opening of the Cincinnati Bell Connector, the Architectural Foundation of Cincinnati has released the ArchiTour Cincinnati App,…
-
Architect Frank Russell has spent 25 years leading efforts to promote progressive development in Cincinnati. As the director of the University of…
-
Last December People’s Liberty named Brad Cooper as one of its 2015 Haile Fellows, and awarded him $100,000 to develop his plan to build two,…
-
Cincinnati?'s downtown and surrounding neighborhoods are home to a variety of architectural building styles, from the Art Deco Moderne Carew Tower and…