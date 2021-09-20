Westwood Residents Want Grocery Store Back In Their Community

When the Save A Lot grocery closed on Harrison Avenue in Westwood, it cut neighbors off from fresh produce within walking distance. Then in July of this year, residents learned the developer planned to lease the space to OctaPharma Plasma. Neighbors say they don’t want a for-profit plasma center in their community - what they need is a grocery store.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the need for a grocery in the community and the next steps are East Westwood Improvement Association Trustee Te’Airea Powell; and Cincinnati Urban Promise Executive Director Pastor Abe Brandyberry.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

