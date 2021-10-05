David Mann and Aftab Pureval join 'Cincinnati Edition' to talk about their competing mayoral ambitions

Cincinnati voters have some big choices coming up this November. Not only will most Cincinnati City Council candidates be seeking election for the first time due to current members' term limits and last year's corruption charges, but Cincinnatians will also have to pick a new head executive as current Mayor John Cranley faces his own term limit.

That contest between Cincinnati City Council Member David Mann and Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval, both Democrats, has gotten heated as of late. Cincinnati Edition sat down with both candidates to dig in on their proposals for the future of the Queen City.

