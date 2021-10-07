Districts are facing a school bus driver shortage

A school bus driver shortage is impacting districts nationwide. Governor Mike DeWine addressed the challenges in a recent media briefing asking any Ohioan with a CDL license and bus driver certification to contact their local school district to help drive buses.

The Ohio Association of Pupil Transportation has conducted a survey which found more than 40% of school districts are having to cancel routes regularly. OAPT President Dave Oglesby says one of the reasons they are losing people is due to retirements.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the driver shortage is Ohio Association of Pupil Transportation President Dave Oglesby; and Middletown City Schools Business Manager Eric Sotzing.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: