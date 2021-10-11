Breaking down 2021's race for Cincinnati City Council

Cincinnati voters could drastically change the make-up of City Council this November when they go to the polls to choose members to fill all nine seats. Only one incumbent council member is running for re-election, Democrat Greg Landsman. Three of the people elected the last election cycle were indicted on federal charges and another resigned to join the Trump administration.

Now a record field of candidates is vying for those nine seats. We break down the race on Cincinnati Edition with University of Cincinnati Political Science Associate Professor David Niven, Ph.D.; WVXU Local Government Reporter Becca Costello; and WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

