The race for Cincinnati School Board is on

It has been a challenging year to serve on a school board. Amid the pandemic, there have been contentious debates over masks in our nation's schools. Many districts have also faced bitter divides over the subject of critical race theory, regardless of whether it is taught in our schools or not. Now, in November, four of the seven seats on the Cincinnati Board of Education are up for election.

Two incumbents are running for re-election while two others are not. In total, there are six candidate asking voters for their support.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the race are WVXU reporter Cory Sharber; and Enquirer education reporter Madeline Mitchell.

You can read more about the race in Cory Sharber's voter guide.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

