Cincinnati Edition

We break down Issue 3 with Howard Wilkinson

Published October 14, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT
Voters will decide in November if significant changes should be made to Cincinnati's charter. Issue 3 includes eight provisions proposed by state Rep. Tom Brinkman (who is also running for City Council). Among the amendments are a proposal to cut council pay and eliminate the mayor's pocket veto.

WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson asks, are amendments to Cincinnati's charter getting out of hand? He joins Cincinnati Edition with perspective on Issue 3.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

