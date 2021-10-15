© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Vote on Mason abortion ban delayed; marital rape survivors seek justice and more top stories

Published October 15, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT
On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review, journalists join us for the full hour to share details about recent big stories.

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review live at noon on Friday:

WVXU reporter Jolene Almendarez shares details from Mason where City Council delayed a vote on an abortion ban. The plan, which follows a similar move made by Lebanon, drew passionate reactions from all sides of the debate.

Columbus Dispatch reporter Haley BeMiller will discuss an Ohio law that victim advocates argue should be changed to support survivors of marital rape.

Enquirer food writer Keith Pandolfi joins us for a discussion about his quest for "weck" and some restaurants he's enjoyed on Newport's Monmouth Street.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

