Did gay character cause play's cancelation? Election Day nears in Cincinnati and more top stories this week

Cincinnati's mayoral and City Council election is Tuesday. We'll discuss the waning days of the campaign between mayoral candidates Aftab Pureval and David Mann, and the large field of council candidates with Enquirer reporter Sharon Coolidge, Business Courier reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich, and WVXU local government reporter Becca Costello.

Then we check in on news out of Columbus, including battles swarming around the drawing of new state legislative and Congressional districts. Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau reporters Jo Ingles and Andy Chow are with us.

And two Ohio high schools cancel productions of the popular musical She Kills Monsters with some arguing that the decision was made because of the inclusion of a gay character. The Buckeye Flame editor Ken Schneck explains.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: