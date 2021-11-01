Greater Cincinnati groups are working to welcome refugees who escaped Afghanistan

Thousands of people fled Afghanistan after the Taliban's sweeping takeover of the country earlier this year. The images of throngs of Afghanis rushing to the Kabul airport to escape the theocratic regime circled the globe. But what happens now to those who were able to escape?

Some are coming here to Greater Cincinnati, looking for safety, stability and a warm welcome. And local groups dedicated to resettling refugees are ready to help them adjust to a new life after an unspeakably traumatic transition.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about Afghan refugees and the resettlement process overall are Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio Refugee Resettlement Services Director Annie Scheid; Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio Board member Tara Dahal; and Kentucky Refugee Ministries Executive Director John Koehlinger.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

