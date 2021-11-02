© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
SPOTLIGHT: Your 2021 voter guide to Cincinnati's races for mayor, City Council, school board and more ahead of Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 2. >>
Cincinnati Edition

'Mystery Science Theater 3000' coming to Cincinnati

Published November 2, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live is coming to Cincinnati and one of the cast members has local ties. Emily Marsh, who plays Emily Connor on the show, got her start with Madcap Puppets in Cincinnati. Now she returns to Cincinnati for a performance at the Taft Theater Nov. 4.

Emily Marsh joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live the Time Bubble Tour. 

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

