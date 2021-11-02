'Mystery Science Theater 3000' coming to Cincinnati

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live is coming to Cincinnati and one of the cast members has local ties. Emily Marsh, who plays Emily Connor on the show, got her start with Madcap Puppets in Cincinnati. Now she returns to Cincinnati for a performance at the Taft Theater Nov. 4.

Emily Marsh joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live the Time Bubble Tour.

