David Pepper's new book focuses a critical lens on our state capitals

While we may look at Washington as the hotbed of partisan dysfunction and political corruption, it could be in our own state capital where the real trouble lies. As former Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper argues, what has happened in the last 20 years is a combination of extreme partisanship and gerrymandering.

Pepper writes about it in his new book, Laboratories of Autocracy: A Wake-Up Call from Behind the Lines. He provides the framework for how everyone from elected officials to business leaders to everyday citizens can fight back.

David Pepper joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss Laboratories of Autocracy.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: