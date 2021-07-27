-
The Political Junkie Ken Rudin joins Cincinnati Edition for a full hour.
There are signs the federal investigation into the passage of House Bill 6 is getting closer to the heart of the DeWine administration.
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has endorsed Charles Booker’s bid to unseat incumbent Republican Rand Paul in Kentucky’s senate race next year. Warren is a...
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman have declined an invitation to this year’s Fancy Farm picnic in western Kentucky, leaving the annual political speaking event with only Republican speakers.
Longtime Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes announced Friday he would not seek reelection in 2022. Rhodes, a Democrat, has held the job for 32 years,…
In Ohio's 11th Congressional District, the two main candidates are Nina Turner and Shontel Brown. It's a local race, but it can also be seen as a microcosm of the national Democratic Party.
The right to know how various government entities conduct their business is a cornerstone of democracy. That's why each state in the U.S. has laws…
A feisty and proud president came to Cincinnati Wednesday to mark the six-month anniversary of his taking office with a frank talk on a myriad of…
President Joe Biden makes his first presidential visit to Cincinnati on Wednesday. He'll speak at a CNN town hall at Mount St. Joseph University. The…