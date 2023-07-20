Can 'accessory dwelling units' in Cincinnati neighborhoods ease the housing shortage?

Cincinnati City Council approved an ordinance in June that makes it legal to have accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, on properties with a single-family home.

ADUs can be apartments in basements, garages or attics — or can be completely separate structures.

Attached housing units currently are allowed in multi-family zones in the city.

The new ordinance, which was passed in June and will go into effect in October, will allow ADUs in all areas where single-family homes are allowed, too.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what this new type of housing could mean for the city and why some residents have concerns.

Guests:



Cincinnati City Councilmember Mark Jeffreys

Julie Rimer, Mount Washington resident

Sean Suder, managing principal of Suder LLC and founder and lead principal of ZoneCo.

