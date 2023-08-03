Do you have questions about Ohio Issue 1? Our panel of supporters and opponents have answers

Early voting is underway for Ohio's special election on Aug. 8 when voters will decide the outcome of Issue 1.

Supporters of the measure say if Issue 1 passes, it will help out-of-state special interests from funding campaigns to change Ohio's constitution.

Opponents say it's a thinly veiled attempt to make it harder for a constitutional amendment related to reproductive rights to win passage in November.

About $20 million had been contributed to campaigns both for and against Issue 1 as of July campaign finance filings, and 84% of the money came from outside of Ohio.

If passed, Issue 1 would make several changes that would make it more difficult to amend Ohio's constitution in the future:

It would require the approval of 60% of Ohio voters to amend the constitution, instead of the simple majority that's required now.

A "yes" vote also would require citizen-initiated petitions proposing a constitutional amendment to be signed by at least 5% of the electors in each of Ohio's 88 counties. The current requirement — which would remain if Issue 1 fails — requires signatures from 44 counties.

Passage of Issue 1 also would remove the 10-day period for petitioners to gather more signatures for a constitutional amendment if it's determined they didn't file enough signatures. If Issue 1 fails, that 10-day "cure" period would remain in place.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss the pros and cons of Issue 1 for the full hour with a panel that includes supporters and opponents of the measure.

Guests:



Ohio Sen. Rob McColley, a Republican representing Ohio Senate District 1, who supports Issue 1

Mike Curtin, former editor and associate publisher of The Columbus Dispatch and former two-term member of the Ohio House of Representatives, who opposes Issue 1

Brandon Kern, senior director for state and national policy at the Ohio Farm Bureau, who supports Issue 1

Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, who opposes Issue 1

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

