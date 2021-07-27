-
In five decades of covering politics, I have never seen a politician fall as hard and as far as Donald "Buz" Lukens.Lukens, the Warren County native who…
-
There has never been a relationship in the history of Ohio politics like the often-prickly, always competitive one of John H. Glenn Jr. and Howard…
-
Labor Day marks the start of the final push before November's midterm elections, so expect to see and hear far more ads from candidates in the Ohio…
-
A recent poll shows Republican Mike DeWine leading Democrat Richard Cordray by four points in the Ohio governor's race. But things don't look as good for…
-
On Tuesday May 8, voters in Ohio and Indiana head to the polls to vote on a host of issues and candidates to represent their state. Here's everything you…
-
Ohioans will vote May 8 on Issue 1, a plan to change the way Congressional districts are drawn in Ohio. The state is considered one of the most...
-
Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger has hired a lawyer after he says he learned the FBI is asking questions about activities he may be involved in. But...
-
Last November, a 25-member delegation of Ohio state lawmakers, legislative staffers and community leaders visited Israel on a business and trade…
-
Appearing with Mayor Andrew Ginther in Columbus on Monday, Richard Cordray announced his plan to combat the opioid epidemic in Ohio.
-
The Ohio Democratic Party will soon announce its fifth debate with its four major candidates for governor. But it’s starting to look like there won’t be...