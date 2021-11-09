Violent extremism is on the rise in the United States. Experts discuss how to prevent people from turning to hateful ideologies

The rise in violent extremism in the United States has made headlines over the past few years as incidents involving white supremacists and others subscribing to hateful ideologies increase.

At a recent talk organized by the Jewish Community Relations Council and the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center, Arie W. Kruglanski, Ph.D., a scholar studying violent extremism, and Shannon Foley Martinez, a former violent white supremacist, discussed ways to prevent the spread of extremism.

Kruglanski and Martinez join Cincinnati Edition to share their thoughts on the rise in extremism and pulling people back from the brink of hatred.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

