© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ce_michael_logo.png
Cincinnati Edition

Violent extremism is on the rise in the United States. Experts discuss how to prevent people from turning to hateful ideologies

Published November 9, 2021 at 4:01 AM EST
IMG_3022.JPG
Cory Sharber
/
WVXU
Shannon Foley Martinez (pictured left), a former white supremacist, and Arie Kruglanski (pictured right), a Distinguished Professor of Psychology and scholar from the University of Maryland, spoke to the media following a discussion on combating radicalization last week at the Holocaust and Humanity Center.

The rise in violent extremism in the United States has made headlines over the past few years as incidents involving white supremacists and others subscribing to hateful ideologies increase.

At a recent talk organized by the Jewish Community Relations Council and the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center, Arie W. Kruglanski, Ph.D., a scholar studying violent extremism, and Shannon Foley Martinez, a former violent white supremacist, discussed ways to prevent the spread of extremism.

Kruglanski and Martinez join Cincinnati Edition to share their thoughts on the rise in extremism and pulling people back from the brink of hatred.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags

Cincinnati EditionCincinnati Edition
Stay Connected