Ky. AG action halts vax mandate while Ohio's COVID hospitalizations reach highest rate since January

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review:

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron successfully fights federal mandates requiring vaccinations for health care workers and contractors. Kentucky Public Radio Capitol Bureau Chief joins us to talk about those stories and more from the commonwealth.

Meanwhile, Ohio is seeing its highest number of COVID patients in the hospital since the January surge. Enquirer reporter Anne Saker has more on that and a local collaboration between Cincinnati Children's Hospital and Covington-based CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting that aims to build a lab to study gene and cell therapies.

And we will discuss local politics with Enquirer reporter Scott Wartman, who has a story about why Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose finds it tricky to answer whether former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election (he did).

