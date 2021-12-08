New book Christmas in Cincinnati explores the Yuletide traditions of the season

The Christmas season in Cincinnati offers many attractions from tree lightings in city squares, to skating rinks and holiday train displays. A classic is the Shillito's elves, which this year will be displayed at Findlay Market. The elves first became a tradition of Christmas in the mid-1950s as decorations for the John Shillito & Co. department store.

Local author Wendy Hart Beckman explores the Yuletide celebrations of the Queen City from past to present in her new book Christmas in Cincinnati. She joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss what makes Cincinnati unique this time of year.

