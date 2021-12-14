Ohio lawmakers are considering constitutional carry. Some law enforcement groups oppose it

Right now, if you want to carry a concealed firearm in Ohio, you’ll need to undergo training and obtain a permit to do so. But should a bill passed by the Ohio House of Representatives last month become law, you won’t need any training or a permit. And you won’t have to tell a police officer you’re armed unless they ask you directly.

Supporters and sponsors of the legislation, called HB 227, call it “constitutional carry.” They say citizens in Ohio shouldn’t have to ask the government for permission to carry a concealed firearm that is otherwise legal. State Rep. Tom Brinkman, who represents the Cincinnati region, is one of the bill’s two primary sponsors. He’s worked on getting the legislation passed for years.

But not everyone supports the law. Among its opponents: the Ohio Fraternal Order of Police, who take particular exception to the part of the bill that eliminates a duty to inform officers of a concealed weapon unless directly asked.

Cincinnati Edition invited Rep. Brinkman onto the program to discuss HB 227, but the lawmaker cited scheduling conflicts when cancelling that interview.

Joining Cincinnati Edition is Ohio FOP Director of Governmental Affairs Michael Weinman, who explains why the police union opposes the legislation.

