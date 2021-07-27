Concealed Carry

-
Lawmakers and dozens of opponents to a pro-gun bill squared off in an Ohio House committee over so-called “Constitutional Carry," HB178 , which allows...
Once again, state lawmakers will be considering a bill that would allow people over 21 to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training.
Governor Matt Bevin says he is prepared to sign Senate Bill 150 into law. The legislation, easily adopted in each house of the legislature, allows...
Kentuckians wouldn’t need a permit to carry concealed firearms under a bill that is nearing final passage in the state legislature. It now only has to...
Recent school shootings have prompted a national debate on school safety, with no clear consensus on what measures would be most effective in protecting…
Current Ohio gun law says individuals may defend themselves and their property, but they must retreat if able to do so safely. Stand your ground…