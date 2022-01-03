Cincinnati Archdiocese discusses sweeping changes coming to Catholic parishes

If you're a Greater Cincinnati Catholic, you've no doubt heard about — and possibly weighed in on — Beacons of Light, the recently unveiled plan to reorganize some of the 19-county Archdiocese's 208 parishes.

That's no small task: The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cincinnati is the 44th largest Catholic diocese in the country, with more than 440,000 Catholics, and has the fifth largest Catholic school system in terms of enrollment with more than 40,000 students.

The Archdiocese has been working on Beacons of Light for many months, and says it has heavily weighed feedback from parishioners.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss Beacons of Light are Archdiocese of Cincinnati Rector of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains and Director of the Office for Pastoral Vitality at the Pastoral Center Father Jan Schmidt; and Associate Director of the Office for Pastoral Vitality Leisa Anslinger.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: