The future of Central Parkway could lie in a century-old plan for Cincinnati's parks

It's one of Cincinnati's main thoroughfares, bordering the city's Central Business District and two of its most energetic neighborhoods. But does it need a facelift?

For the last few years, a group of property owners along the former canal that divides Downtown, Over-the-Rhine and the West End have been working with urban planners and designers to cook up suggestions for a greener, more park-like, pedestrian-friendly Central Parkway. Their vision for the future borrows a bit from the past — a plan for Cincinnati's parks drawn up 100 years ago by famed park designer George Edward Kessler — and also takes inspiration from some of Europe's most iconic boulevards.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about the Central Parkway Task Force and its vision are task force members Grandin Properties President and CEO Peg Wyant; and Wooden Nickel Antiques owner Michael Williams; as well as Owings, Skidmore & Merrill urban planner Roger Weber, who worked on the plan.

