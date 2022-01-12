Ohio State has a plan to alleviate student loan debt

The Ohio State University is one of the latest institutions to address the growing problem of student debt. The university announced a 10-year plan to raise $800 million to

eliminate all loans from its financial aid packages given to undergraduates. The plan starts next fall.

The university, which graduates more than 8,000 undergraduates a year, says about half of those students graduate with debt.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss what is behind OSU's decision and why other colleges are seeing the need to alleviate debt for their students is Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson, Ph.D; and The Washington Post national higher education reporter Danielle Douglas-Gabriel.

