An emergency declaration, more schools shut down and a budget clash: This week's top stories

COVID-19 is raging in the region. Ohio surpassed 100,000 total coronavirus hospitalizations this week, and in Hamilton County, there are 28,500 active cases. Hamilton County commissioners have approved an emergency declaration while Mayor Aftab Pureval has imposed a mask mandate on people in city buildings. WVXU local government reporter Becca Costello; and Cincinnati Enquirer heroin epidemic reporter Terry DeMio have those stories.

More local school districts go to remote learning, while others are closing all together. COVID-related staffing shortages are to blame. Cincinnati Enquirer education reporter Madeline Mitchell and WVXU reporter Cory Sharber join the program.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission now must reconvene and redraw the Ohio House and Ohio Senate maps within the next 10 days. This comes after the Ohio Supreme Court struck down the maps in a 4-3 decision. Ohio Public Radio State House News Bureau Radio and Television bureau chief Karen Kasler has more on the ruling.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is blasting House Republicans for breaking with tradition and unveiling their state budget proposal last Friday instead of waiting for the governor to make his official budget recommendation Thursday. The governor called it "unprofessional and perhaps even unlawful." Kentucky Public Radio capitol bureau chief Ryland Barton; and LINK NKY politics and government reporter Mark Payne have more on the budget address.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: