Are you a part of the Great Resignation?

A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November, while job openings declined to 10.6 million. The phenomenon known as the Great Resignation may be due in part to increased mobility in the labor market as job openings strongly outnumber people looking for work. But what else is behind this mass exodus of employees? Workplace burnout is certainly one factor at play. And how do employers respond?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the Great Resignation are Indiana University Associate Professor of Sociology Jessica McCrory Calarco, Ph.d.; Miami University Farmer School of Business Department of Economics Assistant Professor Peter Nencka, Ph.d.; Fairygodboss President and Co-Founder Romy Newman; and Humu Co-Founder and head of People Science Jessie Wisdom, Ph.d.

