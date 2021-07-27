-
Cincinnati Metro isn't the first employer in the region to offer a hiring bonus to entice new workers. But Metro officials hope a new benefit will sweeten…
-
The June jobs report is out and the U.S. economy added 850,000 jobs last month. It's an encouraging pickup from the slower pace of jobs growth over the…
-
Economists have long talked about a mismatch between America's labor needs and its workforce. While many people struggle to find jobs that pay a livable…
-
A planned workforce development center in Oxford is getting another financial boost. JobsOhio is awarding a Vibrant Community Grant to help fund the…
-
Some Americans are taking on multiple jobs yet still struggling to make ends meet, and that is affecting their health and well-being. Researchers say low-quality, precarious employment is to blame, and it's disproportionately impacting African Americans and other minority populations.
-
About 245 young Cincinnatians will be matched with career-training jobs starting next month, thanks to a new city-funded program. The 'Level Up: Launch…
-
Covington could see 100 jobs created after Protective Life sets up shop in the RiverCenter.The life insurance company is relocating its regional office…
-
Ohio's unemployment rate has fallen from its pandemic peak of 17.3% in April to 5.6% in October, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family…
-
Video job interviews are becoming the norm, especially during COVID-19. But there is some question as to how fairly you are evaluated in this medium.CNBC…
-
Owensboro, Ky., has enjoyed the closest thing to a V-shaped recovery of any city in the country. Its jobless rate soared in April but by June was back to pre-pandemic levels.