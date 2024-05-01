The role of immigrants as entrepreneurs and job creators in our region

Immigration and border security are key focuses in the presidential race and the U.S. Senate race in Ohio. Despite negative rhetoric we have heard from some of the candidates, economic data shows immigrants are fueling business and job growth.

The payroll and HR solution provider Gusto recently surveyed business owners and found 40% of new business owners in 2023 were either immigrants or the children of immigrants. Similarly, a study by four economists found, per capita, immigrants are about 80% more likely to create a firm compared to a U.S.-born citizen.

Bryan Wright with Cincinnati Compass says in Ohio, immigrants made up 7.4% of business owners in the region in 2018 despite only making up 6% of the population.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss this entrepreneurial activity and what it does for employment and the economy locally.

Guests:

Bryan Wright, executive director, Cincinnati Compass

Alfonso Cornejo, president, Hispanic Chamber of Cincinnati

