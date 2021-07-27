-
Unable to invite people to regular "Welcome Table" meals because of coronavirus, Wave Pool in Camp Washington is extending its Welcome Project to the…
An effort is underway to make sure immigrants and minorities feel welcome and safe in the Hamilton County Courthouse. This comes after reports that at…
Like a lot of people, immigrants are targeted by scammers -- from phony IRS agents to bogus legal services. What often makes them more susceptible, and...
Native English speakers can talk all day and not think twice about the words and sounds coming out of their mouths. But what is it like to go through life…
A University of Cincinnati space professor who studies everything from Mars to maps is taking a deeper look into why so many people are coming to the U.S.…
Deepa Halaharvi is a morning person. "Eat, read, pray, and get ready to go to work," she says, laughing. "And usually I’m out the door around 6:15 or 6...
Dayton’s foreign-born population has grown dramatically in recent years. While the number of immigrants is smaller than that in some other cities around...
More than 100 federal agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement raided a major meat supplier in Salem, Ohio, on Tuesday. It was ICE's second massive operation in Ohio in as many weeks.
U.S. immigration agents arrested 114 people at an Ohio landscaping company on Tuesday, in one of the largest such stings in recent years.According to U.S.…
Navigating our complex legal system can be a challenge, even more so for immigrants to this country. Barriers to understanding the legal system can…