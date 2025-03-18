Haitian radio producers share stories from Springfield

Haitian Americans in Springfield, Ohio, have found themselves in the media spotlight since last fall.

In September, Vice President JD Vance posted claims without evidence that Haitian immigrants were eating pets in Springfield. Those rumors were repeated by President Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential debate on Sept. 10.

A new series on WYSO called “Haitians in the Heartland” aims to amplify the voices and reporting of Haitian American Springfield residents to celebrate the strength and vibrancy of Springfield’s Haitian diaspora.

Guests:



Virginelle Jerome, Community Voices Producer, WYSO

Luckens Merzius, Community Voices Producer, WYSO

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

