Haitian radio producers share stories from Springfield
Haitian Americans in Springfield, Ohio, have found themselves in the media spotlight since last fall.
In September, Vice President JD Vance posted claims without evidence that Haitian immigrants were eating pets in Springfield. Those rumors were repeated by President Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential debate on Sept. 10.
A new series on WYSO called “Haitians in the Heartland” aims to amplify the voices and reporting of Haitian American Springfield residents to celebrate the strength and vibrancy of Springfield’s Haitian diaspora.
Guests:
- Virginelle Jerome, Community Voices Producer, WYSO
- Luckens Merzius, Community Voices Producer, WYSO
This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.