Local comic book illustrates the life of lesser-known Cincinnati boxer
A new comic book by Cincinnati author Jay B. Kalagayan draws upon the research of local historian James Tecco to tell the story of Vincent Manago Hambright, an immigrant to Cincinnati who was dubbed the "Filipino Assassin" by The Cincinnati Enquirer.
Artist Dylan Speeg illustrates Hambright's birth in the Philippines, rise to prominence during his boxing career, military service, and untimely death in "Filipino Assassin: The Untold Story of Vincent Manago Hambright."
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with the author and historian behind the comic.
The comic book is available for sale on Kalagayan's website.
James Tecco highlights the history of Asians, Asian Americans, and Pacific Islanders in Cincinnati on his Instagram account: APIA History Cincinnati (@apiahistorycinci)
Guests:
- Jay B. Kalagayan, Author, "Filipino Assassin: The Untold Story of Vincent Manago Hambright"
- James Tecco, Co-founder and Historian, Asian & Pacific Islander American History Cincinnati
