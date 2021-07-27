-
Former trainers, family, friends and fans came together Thursday to remember two-time light welterweight champion boxer Aaron Pryor, a native…
Kentucky is making a new push to land professional boxing and wrestling events. Chairman of the reorganized Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission Chad…
The Over the Rhine Boxing Center is a hit. The shiny new gym, part of the OTR Recreation Center, is getting kids off the streets and teaching them…
Cincinnati has a tradition of producing winners in the boxing ring, Tim Austin, Freddie Miller, Aaron Pryor, and most famous, Ezzard Charles, “The…