Trump repeats false narrative about Haitians in Springfield, city leaders dispel rumors

Recent incendiary claims from social media posts that were picked up and spread by former President Donald Trump about Haitians in Springfield are false, according to city and county leaders who urged residents to not be swayed by them.

During the presidential debate Tuesday night, Trump said: "They're eating the dogs ... They're eating the pets of the people who live there."

And on Monday, the Trump campaign put out a press release with several unfounded claims that Haitians in Springfield are stealing neighbors’ pets to eat, and killing ducks and geese from local parks for food. The release says "residents are in terror as migrants overtake the once quiet city."

Debate moderators said Springfield’s city manager confirmed these rumors were false. Trump dug in, arguing residents tell him something different.

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue and County Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt held a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, before the presidential debate. They dispelled the myths.

"There have not been any credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community," Rue said.

Social media posts and Trump's press release also claim immigrants are squatting on residential front yards, yelling at homeowners and littering.

According to city leaders, between 12,000 and 15,000 people of Haitian descent have settled in Springfield in the past several years. The last census put the city’s population at around 58,000.

The vast majority of the new residents have legal status.

Rue and Flax Wilt said some services are strained, and the community needs more translators, and support for housing, schools, health care providers and traffic enforcement.

Haitian Immigrant Dady Fantan says these negative rumors ignore the economic contributions he and many others are making in Springfield. He’s a real estate agent.

"We try to implant some small businesses in our community to try to contribute in the community of Springfield," Fantan said. "We plan to continue to do that. A better Springfield a better community for all."

Flax Wilt encouraged people to stop saying hateful comments, bullying and harassing their neighbors.

The false rumors criminalizing Haitians also casts negative clouds over the city of Springfield, Flax Wilt said, which could hurt its future.

"The potential fallout is that businesses won't want to invest in this community and people might not want to move here or can continue to invest and raising their family here," she said. "And that's not what we want."

Flax Wilt says the county and city are launching new initiatives focused on addressing the need for more housing, greater support for teachers whose classes have grown as a result of about 2,000 new Haitian students, more health care services and required drivers education.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that the state would provide additional health care and public safety support for Springfield and Clark County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be in Springfield assisting Clark County deputies and Springfield police beginning Wednesday, Rue said. They will focus on reckless operation and driving.

DeWine also has authorized state troopers to help officers monitor across the city, Rue said, ticketing drivers violating Ohio’s laws.

Longtime Springfield resident Noelle Bales agrees these rumors are false and that she's never seen any evidence of them.

"I live at the exit of Snyder Park, I haven’t seen them coming out of the park with ducks," she said.