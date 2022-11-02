Ohio's minimum wage is increasing next year, but some groups want it higher. Economists weigh in

Ohio is about to see an increase to its minimum wage. But does it go far enough? Some advocates don't think so — while others say a bigger increase could hurt the economy during a time when the labor pool is tight.

Starting in January, the state's minimum wage will go from $9.30 an hour to $10.10 an hour for non-tipped employees and from $4.65 to $5.05 for employees who receive tips.

But proponents of a higher wage are working on a proposed ballot initiative that would raise the state's base wage to $10.50 an hour at the start of 2025 and bring it up to $15 an hour by 2028.

What are the potential implications of the coming wage increase and potential future increases that could end up on the ballot? Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss possible economic impacts are University of Cincinnati Kautz-Uible Economics Institute Academic Director Michael Jones and Miami University Assistant Professor of Economics Steven Elliott.

