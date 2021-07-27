-
Backers of a planned fall ballot issue seeking to raise the minimum wage in Ohio to $13 by 2025 have filed a lawsuit , saying Gov. Mike DeWine’s...
Ohioans are one step closer to voting on a proposed constitutional amendment that would raise the state’s minimum wage. The petition to start the...
On Jan. 1, Ohio’s minimum wage rose automatically from $8.30 per hour to $8.55 per hour for workers who aren't tipped. (For tipped workers, the base wage increased from $4.15 to $4.30 per hour.)
Late last month, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley proposed raising the minimum wage for full-time city workers to $15 an hour. An increase in the minimum…
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said Tuesday morning he has a majority of city council willing to support his plan to substantially raise the city's minimum…
A Cincinnati council member and the city are launching an effort to get more employers to pay their workers higher wages. P.G. Sittenfeld introduced the…
Researchers at the University of Cincinnati say increasing the minimum wage won't lower crime rates.When debating the idea of raising the minimum wage,…