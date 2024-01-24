Ohio's minimum wage increased in 2024. Should it be higher?

Ohio's minimum wage went up this month to $10.45 for non-tipped employees and $5.25 per hour plus tips for tipped employees.

Those increases occurred because of a constitutional amendment Ohio voters passed in 2006 that raises the minimum wage on Jan. 1 each year based on the rate of inflation.

But an organization called Raise the Wage Ohio argues that's not enough.

The group is gathering signatures to put a measure on the Ohio ballot in November that, if passed, would raise the state minimum wage to $15 an hour and end lower hourly wages for tipped workers and others.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the minimum wage in Ohio, the One Fair Wage proposal and what it would mean for workers and businesses.

Guests:



Mariah Ross, campaign manager, One Fair Wage | Raise The Wage Ohio

John Barker, president and CEO, Ohio Restaurant & Hospitality Alliance

Jean-François Flechet, founder and CEO, Taste of Belgium

Evan Andrews, executive vice president, Montgomery Inn

