2 competing proposals could raise Ohio's minimum wage — but how soon?

In 2006, Ohio voters passed a constitutional amendment that annually increases the state's minimum wage based on the rate of inflation. But is the current base rate of $10.45 for non-tipped employees and $5.25 per hour plus tips for tipped employees a living wage?

Two competing proposals want to raise the state's minimum wage to $15, but who would get that wage, and how soon these increases would take effect, varies.

One Fair Wage's proposed constitutional amendment would increase the base wage to $15 by 2026. Senate Bill 256, sponsored by Sen. Bill Blessing (R-Colerain Township), would increase it to $15 by 2028 and would not include tipped employees.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss the differences between the two proposals, what the changes would mean for workers and businesses, and how they could impact the state's restaurant industry.

Guests:



Louis Blessing, state senator, Ohio Senate District 8 R-Colerain Township

Michael Shields, economist, senior researcher, Policy Matters Ohio

Mariah Ross, campaign manager, One Fair Wage

Jean-François Flechet, founder and CEO, Taste of Belgium

