Ohio's unemployment rate is the lowest it's been since 1976. Yet, pay growth remains stagnant

Ohio has been breaking records in the post-pandemic economy since April, when the state's now historic unemployment rate dropped to 3.7% for the first time since 1976 — when the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics first started tracking unemployment. And yet, wages struggle to keep pace with the rising cost of inflation.

The state saw a slight increase in unemployment — from 3.3% in July to 3.4% in August, adding 3,500 jobs, according to a report from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll learn more about how Ohio's economy is recovering post the state's pandemic job losses, what this means for Ohio workers, and how policy makers can continue to support a growing labor market.

Guests:



Greg Lawson, research fellow, Buckeye Institute

Michael Shields, economist, senior researcher, Policy Matters Ohio

